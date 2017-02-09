Obituary: Kadeelyn Nicole Konstantino, 22, of Easton

Kadeelyn Nicole Konstantino, 22, of Easton, daughter of Edward and Holly DiNardo Konstantino, died Feb. 7.

Born on Jan. 15, 1995, in Bridgeport, she was attending Norwalk Community College and attended Joel Barlow High School.

Besides her parents, survivors include her sister and best friend, Cassie Konstantino of Easton, maternal grandfather, Pasquale DiNardo Sr. of Ansonia, maternal grandmother, Louisa Konstantino of Fairfield, aunts and uncle, Janice Corsano of Monroe, Julie DiNardo of Oxford and Pasquale DiNardo Jr., of Ansonia, cousins, Holly, Nicholas, Petey and Pat, and several great aunts, uncles and friends.

Predeceased by her grandmother, Nancy DiNardo and grandfather, Alexander Konstantino.

Services: Monday, Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m., Notre Dame of Easton Church, 640 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Sunday, 1-5 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The Cassie Konstantino Education Fund c/o Webster Bank, 1919 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield, CT 06825.