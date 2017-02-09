Contending with injury as well an opponent’s effective defense would eventually take its toll on the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team.

The Falcons managed to keep up with Weston for the entire first half on Wednesday, Feb. 1. When play resumed things went sour, as they fell behind in a 45-34 loss at home.

With three regular-season games remaining, Barlow has to win at least one to secure a spot in the South-West Conference playoffs.

Seniors Lily Taeuber and Shannon Gilbert, who were contending with knee issues, were still needed on the court for the Falcons, who trailed 13-8 after one quarter. They closed the gap in the second, which featured several lead changes and a combined 11 points from Annie Tamallanca and Julia Mullin.

Two free throws by Gilbert with 34.3 seconds left allowed the hosts to tie it at 24-24 going into halftime.

Weston’s two-three zone defense proved to be effective in the second half, forcing turnovers and helping the visitors go on a 6-0 run for a 35-28 advantage. Barlow managed just six points in the third quarter to fall behind 41-32.

“I think we threw so many balls away,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo. “It was a little frustrating for my girls to play that way.”

Both teams struggled to find the hoop in the final frame. Two free throws by Mullin were all the Falcons could muster.

Mullin led Barlow with 13 points. Taeuber scored seven, including a three-pointer.

Tamallanca scored five, as did Gilbert. Kinsey Colby and Emma Scavo each sank two.

Now 10-7 overall, the Falcons are in third place in the Colonial Division. They visit Brookfield on Friday and are at Bethel on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.