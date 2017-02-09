Time is growing short for the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team with respect to a spot in the post-season.

With four games left in the regular season, the Falcons still need two more wins to qualify for the state Class L tournament. Dealing with injuries in recent games has made their task all the more challenging, as they have lost four straight, including two last week.

A high-scoring Bunnell team visited Barlow on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Currently in first place in the Colonial Division of the South-West Conference, the Bulldogs featured a strong outside game with 12 successful three-point shots to help them cruise to an 82-48 win.

Barlow was in a hole early, falling behind 19-6 after one quarter. The gap only grew with each frame as the Falcons trailed 34-18 at halftime.

Despite having their best offensive effort in the third quarter, the Falcons eventually trailed 61-37.

Matt McGannon, who was back in the lineup after spraining his ankle, led Barlow with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Phil Villhauer scored 10.

Kevin Richetelli scored eight. Dan Mangieri and Tom Rossini scored five apiece, each with a three-pointer.

Zhayaire Fernandes led Bunnell with 22 points.

Things were much closer when the Falcons visited Weston two days later. Despite trailing early, Barlow remained within striking distance late into the action before losing 63-56.

Weston, which outscored its opponent in each of the four quarters, held a 16-15 lead after one frame and was later up by four (30-26) at halftime.

It was still a six-point game going into the fourth quarter. Both teams would have their best offensive performance in the time remaining as the Trojans managed to protect their lead.

McGannon led Barlow with 23 points, including one three-pointer. Rossini also scored in double digits with 10, including two three-pointers.

Richetelli sank eight and Owen Corazzelli added seven. Villhauer and Christian Marini scored three apiece. Mangieri scored two.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 27 points.

Barlow, now 6-9 overall, hosts Brookfield on Friday and is home to Bethel on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.