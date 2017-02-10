Local marchers launch activist group

After hundreds of thousands of people gathered together to demand the protection of human rights at the Women’s March in DC and the Sister Marches that took place all around the world last month, what are protesters supposed to do with their desire to act?

Monroe residents Myrna Albino and Harriette Trevino decided not to let that empowering energy go to waste and they co-founded the Hear Our Voice CT organization.

“We need to find a way to channel that empowering energy,” Trevino said.

Organization

Hear Our Voice CT is an organization that described itself as “locally, like-minded women and men in the Monroe area have organized to work together in supporting the advocacy and resistance movements necessary to protect those whose rights are being threatened. The messages of bigotry, xenophobia, racism and misogyny of the past year and a half have caused much pain and fear and have divided our nation. We work together to support efforts that include protecting immigrants of all statuses, providing healthcare for all, safeguarding the future of our planet, preserving sexual and reproductive rights, furthering racial and gender equality, defending freedom of religion, safeguarding freedom of expression and ensuring that our elected officials represent our values,” their press release said.

Five days after the history making Women’s March, Albino and Trevino held the first meeting of Hear Our Voice CT, where they gathered with 18 other participants to carry out the first of the 10 Actions/100 Days campaign created by the Women’s March. The activists met up on Jan. 26 to send postcards to their Senators about the issues that are important to them.

Since then they have had two more meetings, where they repeated the postcard writing campaign with different groups of people interested in fighting back.

Founding

The Courier spoke with Albino and Trevino to talk about what drove them to launch Hear Our Voice CT.

“We went to marches, we left feeling we needed to continue the momentum of that event,” Albino said.

To maintain that momentum they decided to form a group to practice the Women’s March’s actions campaign.

“What started out as a few friends have become a group of 75,” Albino said.

Trevino said that so far people have heard about the organization through word of mouth and that it is rapidly growing.

She said other groups are cropping up throughout the country by following practices by a group called Indivisible, which outlines different practices to form advocacy organizations and how to be heard by representatives.

Mission

“We recognized that there was a sense of frustration, anxiety, pain all kinds of feelings after the last election and people feel hopeless,” Albino said. “But it’s not hopeless. If we work together we can make a difference and we can resist whatever threats there are to human rights, but we have to do it together.”

Albino said that the group is new and that the members will be having an organizational meeting on Feb. 9 to discuss what their focus should be. She said that people have voiced different interests such as protecting Planned Parenthood, immigration and the environment. At this point Albino said the biggest issue is “ensure that we have elected officials that represent us.”

Trevino agreed with Albino about the importance of feeling represented by elected politicians but also highlighted individual engagement.

“Involvement is really the key,” Trevino said. “At our first meeting there was [a conversation] that many of us had been on the sidelines and the marches really galvanized us into action. We have all this energy that we want to channel into productive ways.”

She said keeping people engaged and involved is important.

“Our value is helping people find like-minded folks,” Albino said. “What we offer is a place where people can feel that they are welcomed. They can talk to one another, there’s a feeling of solidarity.”

Albino and Trevino said they were both surprised by how quickly the group has already grown.

“We didn’t realize how many people were going to be attracted to this,” Albino said.

Current issue

Hear Our Voice CT’s primary focus is on the Feb. 28 Special Elections as there are three vacant legislative seats, one was vacated by a Republican and the other two were previously held by Democrats. Albino said that if Democrats are able to take the three seats then there will be a Democratic majority.

“This is the first challenge, in getting that seat and retaining the Democrats in the other [two],” she said.

The open seats are in 2nd and 32nd State Senate districts and in the 115th House district.

The group is for anyone interested in joining in the Monroe area. For more information or to attend a meeting contact the organizers at HearOurVoiceCT@gmail.com.