Comforts of home come to school in Easton

When students enter Annie Mohr’s world language classroom at Helen Keller Middle School, they’re met with soft lighting, comfortable chairs and decorative wall hangings.

The new environment seems to be working for them academically and emotionally.

“It’s almost like going from home to home,” said seventh grader Peter Martinich. “I love the lighting. There’s a mellow feeling. I’m never nervous.”

Peter said the new environment helps him focus better when he’s taking tests and gives him “a feeling like I can do this.”

He and his classmates said traditional classroom lighting often makes them feel as if they’re under a spotlight and “on the spot” while participating in class.

Mohr said she spent this past summer trying to reconfigure her classroom to “invigorate collaboration” and create “a feeling of calm.”

The “non-clinical” lighting, soft instrumental background and varied styles of seating help produce a sense of serenity.

The new environment has exceeded her expectations, Mohr said.

Students rotate their seating choices depending on the classroom activity.

For example, drawing can be done better at a table, while brainstorming may be more successful on the couch.

In Mohr’s 17-year teaching career in Easton, she’s seen an increase in stress and anxiety among students, stemming from “the pressures of curriculum and advances in technology and social media.”

Students are under the stresses of “not being a kid anymore,” she said. “They’re catapulted into adulthood too soon. We’re asking students to think outside the box, but putting them at desks seems counterproductive.”

Seventh grader Matt Tortorelli said when he started the year in the redesigned space he thought to himself, “This is new. It’s going to be exciting to try out.

“In sixth grade, you’d get a boring vibe,” he said.

“It makes people feel more relaxed and comfortable,” said Lexi Ogrinz, who spends the first period of the day in Mohr’s room.

“It’s nice and relaxing for your eyes,” she said, and a far cry from “rows of seats where you could barely move.”

Nicole Taylor said she likes the idea of students choosing where they want to sit.

“At first I didn’t know where to sit,” she said. “Then everyone got into a routine.”

Students have free choice in terms of seating, but there’s also assigned seating, so they can sit in different parts of the room, Mohr said.

There were some squabbles over the couch at the beginning of the year, she said, but students “are in a groove now.”

In her homeroom, two students may sit on the couch, while during Spanish and ELT (extending learning time), other students get a chance.

The new classroom setup fits in with the “push to differentiate,” Mohr said, “and to teach to different learning styles.”

Research has shown that movement in a classroom leads to successful learning, she said.

“I know that this style classroom fits me as a teacher,” Mohr said. “I hoped it would meet the needs of my learners in my classroom.”

As a language teacher, she sees the new environment creating “a substantial increase in the amount of verbal communication in Spanish.” It appears to dispel nervousness, increase eye contact and boost social skills.

“I’m highly motivated to move it forward,” she said, and an expanded program could include alternative seating in “pockets” throughout the school.

World language teacher Karen Mangino worked with Mohr to set up the new environments, and she placed rocking chairs, yoga ball chairs, standing desks, and desks with bouncy bands in her classroom.

Now that she sees what students need, she’d like to provide more seating, or standing, choices.

“I see the greater need for more classrooms to have flexible seating choices like this,” she said, after attending a recent professional development seminar on the different learning styles of boys and girls.

“So far, it has been working very well,” Mangino said. “They seem to love it.

“At first it seemed to be a novelty, and students were clambering toward the ‘fun’ seats like the rocking chairs or yoga ball chair or seats near their friends. But we spent the month of September rotating through the different types of seats,” she said, and students decided which seat would be “theirs.” There are also places to sit on the floor, places to sit alone and places to sit with peers. Students who need their own space have desks and tables.

“A theme of language arts is that writing and reading — and therefore learning — is a collaborative effort,” Mangino said, and by arranging seats in this manner, students can easily communicate with each other. Students are encouraged to be in tune to what is helping them learn, and what is not. They’re taking ownership of making the best decisions for themselves and their own learning.”

Support for the new environments

“The roadblock is the personal financial investment,” Mohr said, and she spent the summer bargain hunting and paying for chairs, rugs, lights, wall hangings, and artwork.

The school has a leadership team that’s supportive of teachers’ innovation, but funding isn’t available.

“They’re limited in terms of financial support but give 100% moral support,” Mohr said. “Funding would need to come from creative avenues.”

While the leadership team — composed of the principal, assistant principal and team leaders — can’t financially support efforts like the new classrooms, they’re focusing on new ways “to make this middle school the best environment for these adolescent years,” said Principal Susan Kaplan.

“The PTA and ELF (Easton Learning Foundation) have been instrumental in getting us started on this path,” Kaplan said. “They’ve allowed us to break out of the mold.”

The primary benefit of the new classroom environments is “creating a classroom where students are comfortable,” she said. “Every person has individual comfort needs. The days are long gone where students should be sitting in rows of desks. The new environments reflect our awareness of the impact the environment has on student comfort and learning. It offers students a choice.”

The students’ list of benefits is ongoing.

“It’s a nice break from staring at the screen,” Lexi said. “Learning Spanish comes more naturally. I have to stop myself from speaking Spanish when I leave the classroom.”

“Last year, I had a feeling that I didn’t want to come to school,” Peter said. “Now I can relax and sit where I want and with whom I want. I actually have a desire to come to school.”