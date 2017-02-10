LETTER: Woman’s place is in House and Senate

To the Editor:

I am breathless after reading the torrent of invective and insults in Bill Lane’s letter of Jan. 26. “LBGTQABCMOUSE butch-cut contingent?” “Embittered divorcee mothers?” “Loser nation?” This vicious litany represents the intolerance, belligerence, and bullying unleashed by our new president — even in Easton apparently.

Hateful speech has been given free rein. What a tragedy for this country that has prided itself on compassion and inclusion, and on the strength of people of diverse backgrounds living and working together.

I marched in Washington on Jan. 21, and, as Rebecca Lessler beautifully expressed in The Courier in her uplifting coverage of that march, experienced the power of dissent through peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, pride, and unity. This was democracy in action.

Mr. Lane disparagingly directs the million people (of all races, religions, ages, sexual orientation, and gender) who participated on the 21st to “flounce to a reflecting pool for a massive Tupperware party.” Mr. Lane – and President Trump – we no longer live in the fifties. Then, those in power successfully herded the women back into the kitchen though they had ably labored in factories and kept the country going while the men were at war. This is 2017. Now, as one Women’s March poster proclaimed, “A woman’s place is in the House…and the Senate!” Let’s have some respect.

Lea Sylvestro