Booster club holds skills clinic

The Joel Barlow High Baseball Booster Club is planning a youth skills clinic for all Easton and Redding baseball players ages eight to 12 on Saturday, March 11.

The clinic will be held in the upper gym for Majors (ages 11 and 12) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for AA and AAA (ages eight to 10). Participants will work with the high school players

and varsity coach Matt Griffiths. Players must be participating in AA, AAA or Majors in order to attend.

Participants should wear sneakers and bring a bat, glove and water bottle. The clinic is offered free of charge but donations will be accepted to help raise money for field improvements and season expenses.

Checks can be made payable to the JBHS Baseball Booster Club the day of the clinic.

The Joel Barlow High Baseball Booster Club is a 501-3-c charitable organization and donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the IRS.