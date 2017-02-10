Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Father and Daughter Valentine Dance

Join us for one of our most popular annual events on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Your daughters will make memories for a lifetime as they spend their “grown-up” evening with Dad. The dads are as mesmerized as their daughters. The cost for this event for members is $55 for the first daughter, $10 for additional daughters, and for non-members, $65 for the first daughter, $10 for additional daughters. All ages are welcome. The event includes a professional 4” x 6” photograph, punch, appetizers, make-your-own-sundaes, roses, balloons, gift bags for the girls, photo booth, music by a DJ, and dancing. Sign up soon — this event sells out fast.

Mother and Son Mini-Golf Valentine Tournament

A special treat for mothers and sons this year is 18 holes of indoor mini-golf at the ECC. This event includes a pizza dinner, fun mini-golf, make-your-own sundaes, and a rose for Mom from her son. Your boys will have fun playing the courses with you while enjoying an activity that doesn’t involve long lines, crowded areas and the need to be quiet, which will be followed by an awards ceremony. Sign up in person at the ECC, online at webtrac.eastoncc.com or by calling 203-459-9700.

February Vacation Camp

The ECC offers a holiday camp program for parents who need to work when their children have the day off from school. Vacation camps run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for children in kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as preschool children between the ages of three and four. Lunch is provided, and each camp day has a special theme.

February Break Trips

Dave & Buster’s Trip — Monday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., ages 10 to 15, $75 for members, $85 for non–members.

Monster Mini Golf — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., ages 10 to 15, $65 for members, $75 for non-members.