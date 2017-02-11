EDITORIAL: Light reading for Trump times

Recently the media has been buzzing about how copies of George Orwell’s 1984 were sold out on Amazon after a flurry of aggressive executive orders burst forth from the White House.

Given America’s renewed literary thirst, The Courier has compiled a list of texts that readers might find interesting in this new political era. This week we’re discussing refugees.

President Trump’s travel ban prevents certain types of immigrants and refugees (particularly from Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia) from entering the country — even if they have the proper visas and green cards.

Consider why people choose to leave their home country — it isn’t for the dream of a house with a white picket fence. People come in search of a better life, to escape war, to escape poverty, to provide the “American Dream” for their families.

The New Colossus is a poem by Emma Lazarus; her verses may also be found at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

This is a country built by immigrants (admittedly at the expense of the Native Americans). This country proudly claims to be “a melting pot” of cultures. Why should we turn away entire nations worth of people? America shouldn’t callously block refugees from reaching for their American Dream.

What happens when we cherry-pick whom to let into the country and whom to turn away? In 1939, when a ship full of Jewish refugees tried to come to America to flee Hitler’s clutches, the United States (which was very anti-Semitic during this time period) turned the ship away.

The passengers on that boat inevitably died in the concentration camps. To take a glimpse into life at the camps, The Courier recommends a thorough reading of Elie Wiesel’s Night. This book explores Wiesel’s experience living under the Nazi regime, being separated from his family and finding himself trapped in Auschwitz.

Wiesel said, “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” It may be a different war, a different group, but his words still carry the same weight.

Don’t allow this country to turn away refugees based on the nation they’re fleeing from. Don’t allow these people to be turned away and to suffer like those passengers in 1939. Don’t let this country send people to their deaths.

As for reading directly related to Muslims, The Courier suggests the Quran, a book that teaches peace and love. In this political climate, many Muslims have been attacked because of their religion, because people have the misconstrued notion that Islam and terrorism work together hand in hand. This is not the case.

ISIS is a terrorist organization. It does not speak for other Muslims, it does not act on behalf of the Quran’s teachings, its actions and the actions of other terrorist groups are not a reflection of Islam.

Would you want the hateful acts of the Westboro Baptist Church to be representative of all Christians? No.

Stop demonizing a religion over the actions of a few and stop the spread of Islamophobia. Muslims are people — they’re not the boogeymen.