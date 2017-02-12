Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Feb. 13

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 to 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Winter/Spring Classic Film Series . This is the second in a series of four classic films, co-sponsored by the Easton Arts Council and the Friends of the Easton Library. Join us for a screening of Seventh Heaven (Academy Award winning drama directed by Frank Borzage and starring Janet Gaynor and Charles Farrell). Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 to 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Blood Drive. Give the gift of life. For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

4:15 p.m. — Dance Party Story Time (K-2). After a long day at school, come rock out with music, instruments and lots of movement. We will take breaks for water and some short books. Children must be accompanied by a guardian. Registration is required.

Thursday, Feb. 16

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement and a book. This class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. Contact Myla Christie at 203-261-0134 or mchristie@eastonlibrary.org to make your appointment.

7:00 p.m. — Beyond Reading Book Discussion Meeting. Join us for a discussion of 11/22/63 by Stephen King. Registration is not required.

Friday, Feb. 17

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. Note: The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.