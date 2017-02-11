Residents can weigh in on affordable housing law

Housing Committee Co-Chair Sen. Tony Hwang and ranking member state Rep. Brenda Kupchick urge area residents to tell state lawmakers what they think of the affordable housing law known as 8-30g.

Residents may email comments about the law to the Housing Committee at HSGtestimony@cga.ct.gov.

Include your name and town in the email.

Put “Improve 8-30g” in the email’s subject line

Copy both of them on the email at Tony.Hwang@cga.ct.gov and Brenda.Kupchick@cga.ct.gov.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Housing Committee will hold a public hearing on the 8-30g law on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

For more information on the law, visit cga.ct.gov/2017/rpt/pdf/2017-R-0013.pdf or call Hwang at 800-842-1421 or Kupchick at 800-842-1423.