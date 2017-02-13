Quinnipiac law students visit Trumbull Probate Court

The Trumbull Probate Court recently hosted law school student members of the Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal, for what is hoped to become an annual tradition.

T.R. Rowe, a Quinnipiac University Law School graduate himself, who serves as the judge of probate for the towns of Trumbull, Easton and Monroe, invited the Quinnipiac University law students to attend a day of hearings held in the Trumbull courtroom.

Rowe extended the invitation to Andrew Rocco, editor in chief of the Probate Law Journal, and it was immediately accepted.

“Speaking on behalf of the Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal, we are grateful for the opportunity Judge Rowe gave us to observe his court,” Rocco said. ”Everyone who went thought it was a great experience, and I think it offered the journal members a firsthand look into how these opinions that we publish come about.”

The Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal is published quarterly by the Quinnipiac University School of Law in cooperation with the National College of Probate Judges and the Connecticut Probate Assembly.

The students’ keen grasp of theoretical, “classroom” knowledge translated well to the hearings they observed.

“It was an absolute delight having the students sit in on our hearings,” Rowe said. “Anticipating the students, we scheduled hearings covering a broad variety of areas of jurisdiction. I met with the students before the hearings to give them a little primer of what to expect, and then we met afterwards for a question-and-answer session.

They were very interested in the proceedings and made some very prescient observations. I was most impressed with these members of the Probate Law Journal. They even talked about returning next semester, so we are looking forward to doing this again soon.”

The Trumbull Probate Court serves Easton, Monroe and Trumbull.