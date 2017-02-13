Spotlight on area events

Framing Workshop

The Easton Arts Council will offer a Youth Art Framing Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1:30 at the Easton Community Center. The workshop is open to all area students, ages four to 18. Youths can paint and learn how to frame and hang artwork all on the same day.

The supplies have been donated by the Easton Lions Club and the venue by the Easton Community Center. Spaces are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the website at eastonartscouncil.org, email [email protected] or call Kathy Davidson, 203-261-7351.

Young writers contest

The Easton Arts Council’s seventh annual Young Writers Competition is accepting submissions from students in Easton, Redding, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Fairfield, Westport and Weston. Entries must be submitted to [email protected] no later than Sunday, Feb. 26. Three $25 prizes will be awarded.

Entries will be judged in three categories: Elementary school, grades three through five; middle school, grades six through eight; high school, grades nine through 12.

The topic for the competition is “Your most memorable hometown experience,” real or imagined. Entries can be prose, poetry, play or screenplay; each entry will be evaluated on originality, quality of writing and interpretation of theme. Manuscripts must be typed, five pages maximum.

Prize-winning entries will be announced on Tuesday, March 7, and read aloud at the Easton Arts Council’s Youth Art and Talent Show on Sunday, March 12.

A $5 entry fee plus an Easton Arts Council membership — family $30 or youth $10 — is required.

Submission forms are available at: eastonartscouncil.org. Submission forms, entry and membership fees should be mailed to EAC, PO Box 142. Easton CT 06612. For questions, call Karen Thorsen, 203-261-4747.

Art Show

The Easton Arts Council annual Member Art Show, presenting 133 works by 75 artists, photographers, and sculptors from 27 Connecticut towns, is on exhibit through Saturday, Feb. 25, in the community room of the Easton Public Library. Many of the award-winning participants have exhibited nationally; several have exhibited internationally. Purchases benefit the library and help further the arts in Easton. Details:[email protected] , eastonartscouncil.org, or call 203- 261-0175.