Start each day with kindness

By Easton Courier on February 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Easton Connects with Kindness calendars have arrived and are available at the Easton Public Library.

“The calendars are a great way to bring positive energy and outlook into your homes or work,” said Pam Gupta, Easton Connects with Kindness Committee chairman. “Each month has a kindness quote that is more of a suggestion and will bring a smile to your face or heart. Each week there are kindness acts; also suggestions to bring kindness into our lives.”

The calendars also offer a way to remind family members who are away at school of the value of kindness in daily living.

The calendars cost $10 and may be picked up at the library. Or residents may email Gupta at pamegup@gmail.com to obtain a copy.

The month of February’s kindness quote is: “A bit of fragrance always clings to the hand that gives roses.” — A Chinese proverb.

