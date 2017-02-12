LETTER: P&Z, please continue to resist gutting environmental policies

To the Editor:

In your Feb. 2 article “Saddle Ridge likely to get OK with conditions,” two Planning & Zoning commissioners describe a scenario whereby they approve the developer’s application, but “maybe someone else will step in,” such as a group of residents who would sue to overturn the P&Z’s approval of the plan.

While our federal government attempts to gut regulations that protect water and land across the nation, our town’s P&Z commissioners have an opportunity to be local heroes by continuing to resist the Saddle Ridge developers’ efforts to gut Easton’s environmental policies. Considering the straightforward facts, it’s hard to understand how the P&Z could justify an approval.

Per the town website, P&Z decision-making is guided by Town Plan of Conservation and Development policies, adopted in 2007 to protect and sustain the environmental quality of our town, “especially its water supply watersheds,” and to “guide new development for consistency with the town’s established low-density residential character.”

In a November 2016 letter, the Aquarion Water Co.’s environmental protection manager urged the P&Z to “not only deny this application, but to continue to strive to make decisions that will help to ensure the future integrity of this region’s drinking water resources.”

In 2010, a Superior Court judge ruled against a Ridgefield developer with similar plans when he determined that “the protection of a source of public drinking water clearly outweighs the need for public housing.”

P&Z chair Robert Maquat told The Courier he fears if he rejects the current Saddle Ridge application, a judge could ultimately approve it without the conditions P&Z could impose. Please, P&Z, stay strong as champions of Easton’s environment. Don’t let your decision be driven by fear of continued court battles.

