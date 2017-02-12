LETTER: Reject Saddle Ridge, protect water supply and environment

To the Editor:

The proposed Saddle Ridge development of 66 single family homes and duplexes to be built on 124.7 acres on watershed land that borders Sport Hill Road, Westport Road, Cedar Hill, and Silver Hill Road has raised serious questions as to the safety of the water supply for Easton and the towns that use the reservoir drinking water.

Concern is also raised as to damage to the wetlands. This proposal has been opposed by the Easton Health Department, Easton land use director, and Connecticut Fund for the Environment.

A judge previously denied a 2014 appeal by this developer. The Aquarion Water Company sent a letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission requesting them to deny this development due to concerns for safety of the public water drinking supply.

Another issue is that Saddle Ridge developers have not filed for a permit with the Conservation Commission. They say it is because their 2014 permit was approved, although they promptly sued the Conservation Commission because they disagreed with the conditions of the approval.

One reason the developers have given to Planning and Zoning for approval is a need for affordable housing, which some of the units will have. The valid concerns to the drinking water supply this development may bring outweigh the need for affordable housing. Easton has affordable housing with only about 50% of it being occupied on average.

In regard to the Saddle Ridge development plan, we should be worried, not just those of us who live in Easton, but all those in other towns who rely on the drinking water from Easton’s reservoirs and care about the environment. With so much at stake, why take the risk?

Anne Mazzone

Center Road