Snow, sleet and ice advisory Sunday, high wind watch Monday

A winter weather advisory for Southern Fairfield County is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, with a wintry mix expected throughout the day. The snow and sleet accumulation could be up to one to two inches, along with a small amount of ice. Hazardous and slippery travel could result from the weather.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch is in effect from Monday morning to Monday afternoon. There could be a northwest wind up to 25 to 35 miles per hour, with the potential for gusts up 60 miles per hour. The high wind watch is for Fairfield County, and the rest of the triborough area. Impacts could include downed tree limbs, trees and power lines — scattered power outages are expected.

Schools were closed in Darien Thursday and Friday due to a heavy snowstorm that impacted the area.

Today Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 1 p.m., then rain, snow, and sleet. High near 37. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 35. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. East wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 35. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.