Delayed opening for ER9 schools on Monday, Feb. 13

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all Easton, Redding & Region 9 schools.

A hIgh wind watch is in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

Damaging winds are possible. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power

lines. Scattered power outages are expected, the weather service said.

This comes on the heels of last Thursday’s snow accumulation of 12 inches in Easton. ER9 schools were closed on Thursday and Friday after a delayed opening for Friday changed to a closing due to hazardous road conditions.

No accidents were reported during the Thursday storm, which officials attributed to people staying off the roads. Easton Town Hall and the Easton Public Library were closed Thursday in addition to local schools.

Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 35, windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 22. It will be blustery, with gusts as high as 31 mph.