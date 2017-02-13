Easton Boy Scout Troop 66 hosting 12th annual Gourmet Breakfast

Easton Boy Scout Troop 66 will be hosting its 12th annual Gourmet Breakfast on Saturday, March 4, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Easton Community Center, 364 Sport Hill Road.

The event is the single largest fund-raiser by the Easton Boy Scouts, which helps support their educational and skills development as future leaders within the community.

Chefs will be cooking made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, crepes and Danish Ebelskivers. Residents will have to attend to find out what those are, but delicious immediately comes to mind! Traditional pancakes, bacon, sausage and beverages will be available as well. The Boy Scouts will be greeters, servers and busboys.

Last year’s eleventh annual event was very successful and a delight to all. It’s sure to be a great way to enjoy a delicious breakfast with your family, friends and neighbors. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door, $10 for children (10 and under) and seniors (65 and over), and $12 for adults. Donations are also welcome.

Please come out and support your local Easton Boy Scout Troop 66.