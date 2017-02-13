Easton Courier

Boys basketball: Joel Barlow 70, Brookfield 59

By Easton Courier on February 13, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Keeping its chances for the state Class L tournament alive, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team defeated Brookfield 70-59 on Monday, Feb. 13. The victory also stopped a five-game losing streak.

Barlow trailed 13-10 after one quarter but cranked up its offense for the rest of the half, taking a 30-28 lead.

Although the Falcons fell behind 47-42 but saved its best performance for last, outscoring the competition 28-12 for the last frame for the win.

Tom Rossini led Barlow with 34 points, including eight three-pointers. Matt McGannon also scored in double digit with 18 and one three-pointer.

Dan Mangieri scored nine on three three-pointers. Owen Corazzelli and Tom Richetelli each scored two apiece.

Austin DaSilva led Brookfield with 21 points and one three-pointer.

