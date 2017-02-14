ELF 21 Days of Cheer auction created fun for all

The Easton Learning Foundation 21 Days of Cheer auction was a resounding success this holiday season, as it brought together teachers, administrators and the school community to raise funds for educational enrichment.

Every year teachers and administrators offer up experiential prizes and the community bids online to win them. Perennial favorites include Samuel Staples Elementary School principal for the day, a basketball game against the Helen Keller Middle School teachers, and one-on-one ice cream parties with classroom teachers.

Every dollar raised goes right back into the Easton Public Schools to fund educational enrichment.

ELF has awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to Staples, Keller and Joel Barlow High School. Past grants include the Keller Student Academic Center, funding Staples’ entry to the annual statewide Invention Convention, a 3D printer for Barlow, Barlow First Robotics Team, Staples Legos programs, Staples storytellers, Barlow Palooza and much more.

“We look forward to the auction each year, as it’s an event that helps bring teachers and students together,” said ELF President Suzanne Chiaramonte. “Of course we’re always eager from the fund-raising standpoint, but it’s rewarding to see the students redeem their items and have those special experiences.”

This year Sarah Ballas won principal for the day. She ruled the school on Jan. 20.

“The whole day was my favorite,” Sarah said. “Spending the day with Mrs. Fox Santora was

so much fun. I was able to see everything that happened in the school.”

Ballas got to meet with school Superintendent Dr.Tom McMorran, read to students and follow Fox Santora on her daily rounds.

“I learned being the principal is all about helping kids learn the best way they can,” Sarah said.

Her mother, Joni Ballas, was equally enthusiastic.

“Sarah’s experience as principal of the day exceeded our wildest expectations — she was beaming from the experience,” Ballas said. “It is a win-win situation. We can give back to ELF, an organization that does so much for the community, and my daughter had a wonderful experience. It’s worth its weight in gold!”

Staples Principal Kim Fox Santora says she had a terrific time with Sarah.

“I think I might enjoy the principal for the day experience more than the student,” she said. “Students’ impressions of my work always resonate with me because it’s honest and direct feedback. If I ever lose sight of how our students view me, the principal for the day always sets me straight. Sharing my day with the principal for the day is one of my most favorite days of the school year.”

Fox Santora said she loves working in Easton because of how steadfast Easton families are in their support of education.

“As educators we appreciate that we have wonderful resources, great professional development and positive partnerships with parents,” she said. “ELF encourages us to explore innovation. Each time an ELF grant is approved, the students benefit with new and dynamic learning opportunities. The entire learning community reaps the rewards.”

Mrs. Chiaramonte stopped by and watched Sarah in action during her turn as Staples principal for the day.

“I was impressed with Sarah’s leadership as we discussed the upcoming Trivia Bee and education grants,” Chiaramonte said. “It was clear she was having fun. It’s rewarding to think that through our fund-raising efforts, kids can have these very special opportunities.”

For more information about ELF, visit eastonlearningfoundation.org.