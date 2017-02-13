Easton Courier

Securing a spot in the upcoming South-West Conference playoffs, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team defeated host Brookfield 50-28 on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Falcons went ahead to stay in the first quarter behind a seven-point effort from Lily Taeuber while taking a 10-4 lead. The visitors led 25-14 at halftime and then held the Bobcats to single digits in each of the following frames.

Teaser led Barlow with 15 points, including two three-pointers. Annie Tamallanca (pictured) scored 12 with one three-pointer.

Shannon Gilbert also scored in double digits with 10, including two three-pointers.

Julia Shapiro and Kinsey Colby each scored two for Barlow, which will be either the seventh or the eighth seed in the tournament.

Tessa Ryan led Brookfield with 10 points.

