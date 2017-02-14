Easton Courier

Indoor track: Barlow is fourth in Class M

By Easton Courier on February 14, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Scoring 40.50 points, the Joel Barlow High boys indoor track and field team was third out of 29 schools at the state Class M championships on Monday, Feb.13, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Defending champ Hillhouse was the winner with 56.83, 2.5 ahead of South-West Conference co-champ Weston.

Barlow earned four medals. Two gold came from Mike Bortolot, who won the 1,600 meters in 4:32.08 and the 3,200 in 10:07.28.

Also winning a gold medal, Milan Spisek cleared 14 feet in the pole vault.

Ben Ruffing took the bronze in the 1,000 with a third-place time of 2:37.78.

