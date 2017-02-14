Easton Courier

Easton police log: Two bobcats sighted, vehicle stolen from driveway overnight

By Easton Courier on February 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:10 a.m. — Assist other department. Request from Virginia Police Department to help locate a resident. Assisted. Morehouse.

9:31-10:57 — Police responded to five alarm calls between the listed times. Found to be either owner error or system, or situation was clear and no action was taken.

4:42 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 59.

4:46 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Verbal warning. Center Road.

5:09 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Center Road.

5:15 — Animal. Sighting of two bobcats. Referred to animal control officer. High Ridge Road.

Thursday, Feb. 9

12:40 p.m. — Phone call. Scam call. Assisted. Fair Oak Drive.

Friday, Feb. 10

8:32 a.m. — Disabled motor vehicle. Off the road in snowbank. Towed. Assisted. North Park Avenue.

9:31 — Disabled motor vehicle. Flat tire. Assisted. Stepney Road.

10 — State property. Assisted with traffic. Route 58.

1:06 p.m. — Phone call. Scam call. Assisted. Bayberry Lane.

2:53 — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries. Failure to drive right. Investigation. Route 59.

2:54 — Animal. Black cat with white on chest hanging around residence. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.

4:41 — Assist other department. Trumbull. Contact with resident. Assisted. Judd Road.

8:45 — Motor vehicle stop. Improper use of auxiliary lights. Verbal warning. Center Road.

9:09 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

9:12 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

Saturday, Feb. 11

9:50 a.m. — Assistance. Mailbox damage. Judd Road.

9:57 — Animal. Concern over swan being stuck in water by Hemlock Reservoir. Checks OK. Swan is fine. Referred to animal control officer. Westport Road.

11:46 — Disabled motor vehicle. Car off road in snowbank. Failure to drive right. Infraction. Route 59.

1:36 p.m. — Accident. Vehicle struck another vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

5:20 — Suspicious activity. Door blew open with wind. Assisted. Bartling Drive.

9:10 — Fire call. Smoke from chimney. Advised to clean chimney. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Abbey Road.

Sunday, Feb. 12

6:51 a.m. — Larceny theft from motor vehicle. Car broken into while parked in driveway. Investigation. Blanchard Road.

9:43 — Accident. No injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions. Investigation. Route 58.

10:06 — Accident. No injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions. Investigation. Route 58.

10:06 — Accident. One car struck a tree. No injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions and failure to renew registration. Investigation. Burr Street.

10:40 — Motor vehicle theft. Stolen vehicle from driveway overnight. Investigation. Beers Road.

2:25 p.m. — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle accident, no injuries. Both drivers traveling too fast for conditions. Infraction. Route 58.

7:19 — Accident. Car off road, no injuries. Traveling too fast for conditions. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:09 — Animal. Complaint of dog outside in bad weather. Owner brought dog in prior to officer’s arrival.

9:17 — Town property. Guardrail appears to have been run over. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Center Road.

