LETTER: Let your voices be heard on affordable housing law

To the editor:

You may have heard that conflict continues over an application before Planning and Zoning which would break zoning and imperil the watershed. We’re sorry to say, you’ve heard right. This application had earlier been rejected by P&Z, while Judge Berger of the Hartford District Superior Court and subsequently the Connecticut Appellate Court had sided with concerns that intensive development on the watershed would present a deleterious impact on the public water supply.

As always, the issue before P&Z remains affordable housing, or the so-called 8-30g statute. However, in an effort to redress the concerns over this law — often used by developers to force towns to break their zoning — our state senator, Tony Hwang and state Rep. Brenda Kupchick are soliciting comments. Those could help shape potential amendments that would protect the watershed and public health.

This is an opportunity for residents to be heard — for you to be heard — but the deadline is Thursday, Feb. 16.

If this application were to prevail, others would follow. A domino effect thus established, the threat to public health would be far-reaching, and irreversible.

“Irreversible” is a big word. Fortunately, “if” is not. It’s not too late to make certain this deeply flawed law doesn’t subvert our future, our health, and our mandate to protect this precious resource.

Citizens for Easton has a basic position: If any portion of a proposed affordable housing development is on land that drains into a public water supply reservoir, a substantial public interest must be established which supersedes 8-30g. Intensive development on the watershed puts at risk the drinking water of 340,000 residents in towns across Fairfield County, including Bridgeport, which depend on Easton’s reservoirs for safe, clean, potable water.

Please send your comments to : [email protected] with subject line: “Improve 8_30 G” with copies to [email protected] and [email protected]

Verne Gay

President, Citizens for Easton