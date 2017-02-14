Finance board OKs restroom fund for Morehouse fields

Port-a-johns may soon be a thing of the past at the Morehouse Road playing fields, as a result of action taken by the Easton Board of Finance.

The board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting on Feb. 7 to establish a restroom fund to help defray the cost of building permanent men’s and women’s lavatories at the fields. Currently, players, parents and other spectators must use portable toilets when the fields are open for soccer, baseball and other sports during warmer months.

“The fields are heavily used for recreation, and all they have there are port-a-johns, which are truly not the most pleasant,” said First Selectman Adam Dunsby, who introduced the resolution creating the special fund.

The topic was discussed earlier, at the Jan. 19 Board of Selectman meeting, during which representatives from the Parks and Recreation Commission addressed the need for permanent restroom facilities. The selectmen moved unanimously to ask the Board of Finance to create a restroom fund.

Dunsby’s office has received several preliminary cost estimates. A structure housing one bathroom for each gender would cost approximately $60,000, and a larger structure, with two facilities for each gender, would be $90,000 to $100,000.

Some of the cost is expected to be borne by the Parks and Recreation Department. The department’s upcoming budget submission will probably include a request for restroom funding in lieu of capital improvements it might otherwise make, Dunsby said.

“We would also like to try to bring town and user groups together to do some additional fund raising,” he said.

As part of that fund-raising strategy, town residents would come together to talk about the type and size of facility they want. Board member Richard Cremin inquired about the feasibility of having a snack bar leased to a private company or organization, which would be responsible for its operation, costs and product. Dunsby was skeptical that any such group would find it attractive to continue such an operation on a long-term basis.

Still, several parents and sports organizations have voiced support for a concession stand, so this topic is expected to be part of the upcoming discussion.

“I’d like to see it [the new structure] be flexible enough to become more than just a set of bathrooms, if needed,” board member Andy Kachele said.

While the project would require the installation of a septic tank, the new bathrooms would be able to tap into the water line that goes down Morehouse Road.

“I’d like to see us get on the path of at least having a restroom facility there,” Dunsby said.

Among other significant business, the board reviewed a proposed new layout for Easton’s Annual Report. It was created by board member and clerk Paul Lindoerfer and aims to both simplify the contents of the report and avoid duplicating what is in the annual auditor’s report.

Several board members offered suggestions for changes. A proposal by Michael Kot to list department expenditures from largest to smallest drew unanimous approval. Under the previous format, expenditures were listed by department number, which was familiar to those in town government itself but not informative to residents.

Lindoerfer, along with Finance Director Christine Calvert, will make the changes as part of finalizing the layout.

“This new layout is substantially simpler, which was our objective,” noted board Chairman Matt Gachi.

March will begin a busy period for the Board of Finance, with a series of almost weekly meetings that will take place through the date of the Annual Town Meeting, on Monday, April 3. During the series of meetings the board will weigh budget requests from each town department, beginning with the Board of Selectmen on March 4.