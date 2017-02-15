SLIDESHOW: Making the most of winter in Easton

Easton Courier

By Nancy Doniger on February 15, 2017

A white-breasted nuthatch with a seed from the bird feeder. — Shannon Calvert photo

A red-bellied woodpecker pays a visit during the height of the Feb. 9 snowstorm. — Shannon Calvert photo

Daisy, the mighty frisbee hunter, catches the prize. — Shannon Calvert photo

Daisy, the mighty frisbee hunter, returns with her trophy at the height of the storm. — Shannon Calvert photo

Not every hunt is a success. — Shannon Calvert photo

Wedding cake looks good enough to eat. — Kathleen McCann photo

Some neighborhood boys, home from school for two snow days, came up with a new twist on sledding. — Kathleen McCann photo

They played a human bowling pin game by sledding down the freshly fallen foot of snow. — Kathleen McCann photo

It was funny as long as they were still healthy. — Kathleen McCann photo

Sequence of photos captured the action. — Kathleen McCann photo

What will they think of next?— Kathleen McCann photo

Fortunately, they were just fine. — Kathleen McCann photo

Coco McCann with her boots and coat surveying the winter storm's aftermath. — Kathleen McCann photo

Hannah J. Longo, 8, went sledding on a hill in her yard following the Feb. 9 snowstorm. School was out for two days, extending the joy of being in the great outdoors to enjoy the winter weather. — Lori Longo photo

Lamppost under 10 inches of snow. — Shannon Calvert photo

After a mild winter season so far, Mother Nature showed she is still boss and dropped a foot of snow on Easton last Thursday, followed by another five inches on Sunday.

Not yet ready to give up her show of force, she blew heavy winds into the area on Monday, knocking down trees and branches and cutting power to several dozen Easton residences.

With more than a month of winter left to go, there’s no telling what she might yet have in stroe.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow back on Feb. 2, so another six weeks of winter can be expected to last right up to the first day of spring.

Easton residents took full advantage of the winter storms. Kids do as they always do when it snows: They went sledding. Local canines played fetch in the snow and wildlife sought sustenance even as the snow came down.

Shannon Calvert, Kathleen McCann and Lori Longo sent photos that captured the storm. Fortunately, people heeded the advice of first responders to stay off the roads on the snowiest day, Feb. 9, when schools were closed for the first of a two-day stretch.

Even the Easton Town Hall and public library closed for the day, a rare occurrence in this can-do Yankee town.

