SLIDESHOW: Making the most of winter in Easton

After a mild winter season so far, Mother Nature showed she is still boss and dropped a foot of snow on Easton last Thursday, followed by another five inches on Sunday.

Not yet ready to give up her show of force, she blew heavy winds into the area on Monday, knocking down trees and branches and cutting power to several dozen Easton residences.

With more than a month of winter left to go, there’s no telling what she might yet have in stroe.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow back on Feb. 2, so another six weeks of winter can be expected to last right up to the first day of spring.

Easton residents took full advantage of the winter storms. Kids do as they always do when it snows: They went sledding. Local canines played fetch in the snow and wildlife sought sustenance even as the snow came down.

Shannon Calvert, Kathleen McCann and Lori Longo sent photos that captured the storm. Fortunately, people heeded the advice of first responders to stay off the roads on the snowiest day, Feb. 9, when schools were closed for the first of a two-day stretch.

Even the Easton Town Hall and public library closed for the day, a rare occurrence in this can-do Yankee town.