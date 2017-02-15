Easton Parks and Recreation wants to hear from residents

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department is conducting an online survey and wants to hear from Easton residents about what they think of the department’s programs and facilities.

Officials also want to know what residents would like to see added or changed.

The survey will help the staff and the Parks and Recreation Commission make improvements to existing programs and services and prioritize community needs.

The online survey via Constant Contact should take only five minutes to complete. Responses are completely anonymous.

The survey may be found at eastonrec.com. For questions about the survey, call 203-268-7200.

“We are trying to get hundreds of replies so we can plan for the future,” Parks and Recreation Director Gary Simone said. “We are always thinking, What can we do better, and how do we want to see the department in, say, five years.”

The survey will be open until March 10 and is for Easton residents only.

After the results are tallied they will be published on the website and in the newspaper.

“We will move forward with whichever programs and ideas we can accommodate,” Simone said. “We really appreciate your input.”