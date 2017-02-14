Easton Courier

Boys basketball: Bethel 51, Joel Barlow 39

By Easton Courier on February 14, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Still needing one more win to secure a spot in the state Class L tournament, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team lost a 51-39 decision to Bethel on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Barlow was held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. While it ad its best offensive performance in the final frame the Wildcats were too far out in front.

Matt McGannon led Barlow in scoring with 11 points, including two three-pointers. Wes Blackwell scored seven with a three-pointer.

Owen Corazzelli sank five while Tim Tamallanca netted four. Tom Rossini (one three-pointer) and Phil Villhauer each scored three while Dan Mangieri, Kevin Richetelli and Austin DeLuca each finished with two points.

Chris Towey led Bethel with 18.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Hockey: Bethel-Brookfield Danbury 6, Joel Barlow 2
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress