Small Town Throwdown to benefit Zach Standen

For those of you in the Redding, Easton area you are probably aware or know of what unfortunately occurred to Zach Standen. Standen needs hope and support from as many people as possible. He needs countless medical procedures in order to gain movement to his legs again through stem cell treatment due to a tragic car accident that made him paralyzed.

The family has started a GoFundMe account where people are able to donate to this expensive treatment. Let’s all get together and help him walk again.

The Bobby Paltauf Band and Grayson Hugh & The Moon Hawks are playing live at Fairfield Theatre Company on March 11. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Zach Standen’s medical expenses. Bobby Paltauf is a senior at Joel Barlow High School, where Standen goes.

Let’s all get together and support local live music, where it benefits to the hope of Zach being able to walk again.

Zach’s GoFundMe page is gofundme.com.stem-cell-therapy-for-zach-standen. And for the concert benefiting Standen, more information can be found on The Bobby Paltauf Band page on facebook, and people are able to purchase tickets online at fairfieldtheatre.org.