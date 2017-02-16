Hwang speaks out for senior tax relief at state Capitol

Senior advocates from Fairfield joined state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28th) at the state Capitol to speak in favor of legislation to exempt Social Security payments from the Connecticut income tax.

“We are trying to eliminate the state tax on Social Security, and I really appreciate that area seniors are joining me in speaking out for this tax relief,” said Hwang, who serves as vice chair of the legislature’s aging committee.

Hwang said residents can continue to speak out in favor of providing tax relief to seniors across Connecticut:

Email a brief comment to the Aging Committee at: [email protected]

In the subject line, put “Support Bill 6987 / Eliminate the tax on Social Security”

Include your name and town.

Copy Hwang on the email at [email protected]

For more info on Bill No. 6987: cga.ct.gov/2017/TOB/h/2017HB-06987-R00-HB.htm .

*Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport . On the web: SenatorHwang.com.