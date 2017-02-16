Easton Courier

Hwang speaks out for senior tax relief at state Capitol

By Easton Courier on February 16, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections, Regional · 0 Comments

Senior advocates from Fairfield joined state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28th) at the state Capitol to speak in favor of legislation to exempt Social Security payments from the Connecticut income tax.

“We are trying to eliminate the state tax on Social Security, and I really appreciate that area seniors are joining me in speaking out for this tax relief,” said Hwang, who serves as vice chair of the legislature’s aging committee.

Hwang said residents can continue to speak out in favor of providing tax relief to seniors across Connecticut:

  • Email a brief comment to the Aging Committee at: [email protected]
  • In the  subject line, put “Support Bill 6987 / Eliminate the tax on Social Security”
  • Include your name and town.
  • Copy Hwang on the email at [email protected]

For more info on Bill No. 6987: cga.ct.gov/2017/TOB/h/2017HB-06987-R00-HB.htm .

*Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport .  On the web: SenatorHwang.com.

Gordon MacKenzie, state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) and Robert Frigo speak in favor of legislation to exempt Social Security payments from the Connecticut income tax.

Gordon MacKenzie, state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) and Robert Frigo speak in favor of legislation to exempt Social Security payments from the Connecticut income tax.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Events at the Easton Public Library Next Post This Weekend: Dream Big, build big at Maritime Aquarium
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress