Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Feb. 20

Closed for Presidents Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 to 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Medicinal Benefits of Tea. Naturopathic physicians Dr. Andrew Cummins and Dr. Mara Davidson will present the second of two programs on naturopathic health. We will learn about the many benefits that various herbal teas can have, such as enhancing the immune system, detoxifying the body, stimulating the digestive process, and calming the nerves. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 to 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Feb. 23

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement and a book. This class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, Feb. 24

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. Note: The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.

