This Weekend: Dream Big, build big at Maritime Aquarium

Dream Big: Engineering Our World is the new IMAX movie at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk IMAX Theater, 10 North Water Street, on Friday, Feb. 17. The film, narrated by Jeff Bridges, was produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) by showcasing on engineering feats from the Great Wall of China to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities. It will be screened at 11 and 2 daily.

Building of another sort will be going on throughout the long weekend (Feb. 18-20) at the Maritime Aquarium: LEGO experts will create an enormous ocean scene in the aquarium’s Newman’s Own Hall. Visitors, for a fee of $5, will be invited to create small LEGO marine creatures to be part of the finished piece. There will be several special activities related to LEGOs and Dream Big.

Two special LEGO creations will be on display: a detailed model of Grand Central Terminal by Keith Olsen of Ridgefield and a large pirate fort with a docked pirate ship by Alex Kobbs of Stamford.

For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700.

Tactile art

Opening Thursday, Feb. 16, at the New Canaan Library’s Curtis Gallery is Hand Work but Not Home Work, featuring tactile art by Liz Alpert Fay. There will be a reception on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the library, 151 Main Street.

Fay’s work challenges the traditional view of and use of hand-hooked floor rugs; many feature unusual shapes, irregular borders and openings that let the floor shine through.

For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org or call 203-594-5075.

The Machine

Pink Floyd fans can experience the sound of their favorites when The Machine visits the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. The band plays a diverse mix of Pink Floyd’s 16-album repertoire.

Tickets are $45; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Peter’s early days

The Tony Award-winning play Peter and the Starcatcher, with music by Wayne Barker, is described as “a grown-up’s prequel to Peter Pan,” written by Rick Elice and based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. It will open Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 and run weekends through March 11 at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue. Curtain is at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 5; tickets for all shows are $28. Students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $23.

For reservations, visit theatreworks.us or call 860-350-6863.

Mid-Winter Book Sale

The Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, will have its Mid-Winter Book Sale on Presidents Day weekend Feb. 18-19, daily 9 to 5. The sale includes books, CDs, DVDs, and LPs and admission is free. Among the special selections are signed books and vintage magazines.

Pianist Mark Naftalin and friends will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. both days. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org or call 203-259-0346.

Stamford Museum

Powerful yet Fragile: Connecticut’s Waterways, Images by Women Photographers of Connecticut, will open Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Road; galleries are open Monday through Saturday, 9 to 5, and Sunday, 11 to 5.

Admission to the center (which includes the exhibit in the Bendel Mansion galleries) is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for students 18 and older and $5 for ages 4-17 years.

For more information, including special programs to accompany the exhibit, visit stamfordmuseum.org or call 203-322-1646.

Presidents Day workshop

The Wilton Historical Society will have a Presidents Day Workshop for Kids: Presidents and U.S. Currency on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 to 12:30. After a talk about currency, coins and the many presidents represented on them, there will be a project to create a Mason jar savings bank. The program includes a snack.

Registration is necessary; cost is $15 per child or $35 per family. Email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257. The historical society is at 224 Danbury Road/Route 7.

Anansi the Spider

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra will present, as part of its Around the World Family Series, the time-travel adventure Anansi the Spider on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 at Davis Street School in New Haven and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Boulevard North, Shelton.

The interactive concerts, which are free, are planned for children 3 to 9 years old. No registration is required; for information, visit newhavensymphony.org.

Voices Cafe

Abbie Gardner will perform at Voices Cafe at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. Gardner is a singer and dobro player who toured with the group Red Molly for 11 years. Craig Akin, upright bass player from Roosevelt Dime, will accompany her.

Tickets are $20 in advance; table reservations for groups of four or more may be made by contacting David Vita, [email protected] or 203-227-7205 x14. Doors open 7:30; for ticket reservations, visit voicescafe.org.

Mr. Fish

The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford, will present Mr. Fish: Fantastic Forces, a show that entertains while Mr. Fish demonstrates the forces of gravity, with balancing, rope spinning, plate spinning, magic and more on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12.50; for reservations, visit palacestamford.org or call 203-325-4466.

Sunday Afternoon Live

The First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich will resume its Sunday Afternoons Live concert series with a performance on Feb. 19 by two Lithuanian-born musicians. Edita Orlinyte, violin, and Rimantas Vingras, piano, will play Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor, Poeme by Ernest Chausson, Preludes for Piano Solo by M.K. Ciurlionis, and Formosa Suite by Albert Markov.

The concert will begin at 4 in the church auditorium, 108 Sound Beach Avenue. Tickets are $20, available at the door. School-age children are admitted free. For more information about this and future concerts in the series, visit fccog.org or call 203-637-1791.

And coming up …

The latest Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence exhibition/reception at the Wilton Library will feature the work of Merill Comeau, who explores historical and contemporary women’s roles through murals and garments. The opening will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; the library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-3950.

* * * *

Soul food authority Adrian Miller will give a talk at the Westport Historical Society on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30. He’ll discuss his new book, The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas. There is a $10 donation, which includes a food tasting; reservations are required, by calling 203-222-1424. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.