One more victory.

That is all the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team needs to secure a spot in the state Class L tournament. That goal became even more in reach when the Falcons hosted Brookfield on Monday, Feb. 13. In a contest that featured a number of lead changes, the Falcons ultimately got the last word in a 70-59 win.

The game also promoted the Mikey’s Way Foundation, which distributes handheld electronics to children undergoing treatment for cancer and other chronic illnesses, providing distraction and connection with family and friends.

In a close first quarter, Barlow captain Matt McGannon led the team with a seven-point effort to keep his team in contention as Brookfield led 13-10. The Bobcats’ defense then adjusted, closing in on him. Stepping up was fellow captain Tom Rossini, who would have a huge game.

The lead changed hands often in the second quarter. Barlow scored 20, coming on three-pointers knocked down by Rossini. Brookfield scored only 15 in the quarter, which by the end allowed Barlow to take a slight lead at the half (30-28).

Brookfield came out fired up in the third quarter, scoring 19 points, nine by guard Austin DaSilva to help his team take a 47-42 lead with one quarter to go.

After a brief talk by coach Matt Whalen, the Falcons looked as if they could not miss a shot. In the final eight minutes they scored a game high of 28 points, with Rossini netting 16 to put his team back on top for good.

Rossini led Barlow with 34 points, including eight three-pointers. McGannon also scored in double digits, with 18 and one three-pointer.

Dan Mangieri scored nine on three three-pointers. Owen Corazzelli and Tom Richetelli each scored two apiece.

DaSilva led Brookfield with 21 points and one three-pointer.

The Falcons visit Stratford today (Thursday) and go to Immaculate on Tuesday for the final game of the regular season. Both start at 7 p.m.