Scoring 40.5 points, the Joel Barlow High boys indoor track and field team placed third at the state Class M championship on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Hillhouse High of New Haven placed first with 56 points and South-West Conference co-champ Weston was a close runner-up with 54. A total of 45 Connecticut high schools are in Class M.

Barlow managed to get three athletes in six events into the competition. This year’s team specialized in the middle- and long-distance running events and the field events.

Ben Ruffing, who holds the Barlow school record in the 800 and 1,000 meter runs, finished third in the latter in 2:37.78 and fourth in the 3,200 in 10:15.46. Ruffing got off to a poor start and had to weave his way to the front of the five-lap 1,000 meter race.

Mike Bortolot was a double winner, capturing the 1,600 (one-mile) and the 3,200 (two-mile) races. Bortolot came from behind in the 1,600 and narrowly beat the competition with a time of 4:32.08. Later in the meet he would come back and take the 3,200 in a comfortable margin with a time of 10:07.28.

Milan Spisek, Barlow’s record holder in the pole vault, would win that event at 14’ 0”. Earlier in the meet Spisek tied for sixth in the high jump with a leap of 5’ 8”. Spisek’s season-best vault of 15’ 0” places him first in Connecticut for the 2016/17 indoor season.

Julia Macri was the sole Barlow girl to qualify and ran a 9.12-second 55-meter dash.

The three boys will now compete at the State Open to be held on Monday, also in New Haven.