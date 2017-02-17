Residents help Easton mother fight lung cancer

Area friends have started a GoFundMe page to benefit Alix Martinez, an Easton mother who is beginning a battle with stage IV lung cancer. In late January, after Alix endured several months of a nagging cough, Yale doctors identified a lemon-sized tumor in Alix’s lung that had already begun to spread to other parts of her body.

The diagnosis was a shock; Alix has never been a smoker and is only in her early 40s.

Nevertheless, Smash the Lemon! has become a rallying cry to help Alix defeat her cancer.

In addition to the physical and emotional toll, the illness brings enormous financial challenges. Alix has had to pause her professional photography business to enter treatment, while still needing care for her three young children who attend Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Her husband, Paul, commutes two hours each way to his job in lower Manhattan, maintaining the health insurance for the family. Still, there will be many medical expenses that the insurance does not cover.

Alix and Paul are extremely grateful for any assistance in their fight for Alix’s return to good health. Please visit https://www.gofundme.com/alixslemon to learn more or to contribute.