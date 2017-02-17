Easton Courier

Boys basketball: Stratford 66, Joel Barlow 53

By Easton Courier on February 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Unable to protect an early lead, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team lost 66-53 to host Stratford on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Falcons led 10-7 after one quarter but Stratford had the upper hand for the remainder of the night, outscoring the visitors in each of the following frames and going up 21-18 at halftime.

The Red Devils increased their advantage to 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 14 points, including one three-pointer. Owen Corazzelli scored 11 and Tim Tamallanca had eight with one three-pointer.

Clarke Gilmore netted six with a three pointer and Tom Rossini scored five with a three-pointer. Phil Villhauer and Dan Mangieri scored four and three respectively and Kevin Richetelli had two points.

Nate Shield led Stratford with 22 points.

