LETTER: Would have been doubly unwelcome at ‘women’s’ march

To the Editor:

I read the glowing reports in The Courier about the women’s march that took place on Jan, 21, one day after the inauguration of President Trump. Whether I agree with a cause or not, I support citizens who add their voices to the national dialogue by peaceful and decent protest, so I watched the reports of the Washington march live and on YouTube.

It is interesting to note that because I am strongly opposed to the abortion of babies and a supporter of President Trump, I would have been doubly unwelcome at the “women’s” march. That contradiction aside, here is what I find mystifying.

Women were by all accounts enraged over vulgar remarks debasing to women made by now President Trump in a private conversation with another man on a bus some years back. A considerable number of these same women protested by appearing at a nationally televised march wearing vulgar hats and carrying offensive signs displaying the middle finger, drawings of female anatomy, the p-word, and the f-word, which some occasionally shouted for reasons unclear.

They stood and cheered as Madonna told those who didn’t think the march would change anything to f***-off and talked about blowing up the White House. They applauded as Ashley Judd exponentially debased her own femininity with a disgustingly vulgar tirade about being a “nasty woman.” The cognitive dissonance is mind-bending.

Is this to be the new norm for assertive feminine behavior? Is the plan to outdo the private vulgarity of Donald Trump with public vulgarity of their own? How in the world does that benefit women? Allow me to suggest that these women and their supporters consider food-for-thought from Walt Kelly’s cartoon, Pogo: “We have met the enemy and (s)he is us.”

Sherry L. Harris

Ridgeway Road