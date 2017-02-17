CT Audubon Society hosts winter walk in the woods

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will hold a Winter Walk in the Woods on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10:30-noon.

Participants will join an Audubon naturalist guide for a hike through the Larsen Sanctuary’s forest trails, meadows and marshes in search of animal tracks, a hole in a tree trunk, and other clues that these silent, wintry habitats are still full of life.

All ages are welcome (no strollers). Dress for the weather conditions, and don’t forget binoculars. A donation is suggested.

Advance registration required at 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for a complete listing of winter programs and special events.