Easton Courier

CT Audubon Society hosts winter walk in the woods

By HAN Network on February 17, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will hold a Winter Walk in the Woods on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10:30-noon.

Participants will join an Audubon naturalist guide for a hike through the Larsen Sanctuary’s forest trails, meadows and marshes in search of animal tracks, a hole in a tree trunk, and other clues that these silent, wintry habitats are still full of life.

All ages are welcome (no strollers). Dress for the weather conditions, and don’t forget binoculars. A donation is suggested.

Advance registration required at 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for a complete listing of winter programs and special events.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield's Larsen Sanctuary.

