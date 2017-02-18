LETTER: Amendment would restrict affordable housing in watershed

To the Editor:

Easton’s Planning and Zoning Commission should know that an amendment to Connecticut’s affordable housing law is now being proposed in the legislature, and it would restrict any affordable housing development that contains any land within a watershed area to have a density of not more than one unit per two acres.

READ THE PROPOSAL HERE.

That would put an end to Saddle Ridge. There was a public hearing on this amendment on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

It would be terrible if P&Z were to approve the Saddle Ridge Development and this amendment gets approved.

Grant Monsarrat

North Park AveNUE