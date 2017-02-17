Domestic rage leads to Fairfield man’s arrest

A Fairfield man faces multiple charges after he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house late last night in what was described as in a rage, Easton police said.

Mark Steinfeld, 46, of Bloomfield Drive, Fairfield, parked his car behind his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, got out and began yelling and swearing in the driveway as well as on the rear deck, police said.

He broke a snow shovel and struck the window on the rear door, almost breaking it. As Steinfeld stood on the rear deck, he was threatening to break the window when his ex-girlfriend opened the door, police said.

When Steinfeld entered the kitchen he pushed a water glass off the counter, and it shattered. He continued to yell and scream obscenities, not only at his ex-girlfriend but also at her children, police said.

Steinfeld finally exited the house, entered his vehicle and subsequently struck his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on the rear bumper with his car before exiting the driveway. Steinfeld was unable to be located last night, police said.

An arrest warrant was completed and granted this morning, Friday, Feb. 17. Upon the signing of the warrant, and with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department, Steinfeld was apprehended early this morning without incident at his residence, police said.

Steinfeld was taken to the Easton Police Department where he has been processed and is awaiting arrangements for bail that was set for $10,000.

His charges are as follows:

Disorderly conduct, threatening in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.