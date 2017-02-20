Easton school board OKs slim budget increase

After much trimming and soul-searching and spurred on by parents objecting to cutting teachers, the Easton Board of Education approved a $15,920,095 million 2017-18 budget proposal on Feb. 15, representing a 1.1% increase over the current plan.

The proposal goes to the Board of Finance for review on March 8.

The original $16,081,330 budget proposal presented in January represented a 2.12% increase.

At the final budget workshop on Feb. 15, a group of parents presented school board chairman Jeffrey Parker with a petition signed by 200 parents stating that eliminating teachers to reduce the budget would be “a huge negative,” Parker said, since it would raise class sizes.

“The message was loud and clear,” he said. Parents said they moved to Easton because of the quality education.

In recent budget workshops, School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran had presented the possibility of eliminating a fifth grade section at Samuel Staples Elementary School as an option that would cut the budget by $74,908.

Class sizes would have risen from 18 or 19 students per classroom to 21 and 22 students. Cutting a second grade teacher would have saved about the same amount of money.

Cutting teachers and raising class sizes were the only options remaining, McMorran said, because there were no academic programs to cut and he had already identified a $59,310 cut bringing the budget to a 1.5% increase at a Feb. 13 budget workshop.

To get to that increase, he presented options to “trim” money from accounts that had funds left over at the end of the past few fiscal years and take out money from the Open Choice program account because of a higher than expected state reimbursement.

The administration also identified deferring a request for a recess paraprofessional and deferring Smart board replacements and repainting of parking lot strips at Samuel Staples Elementary School and soffits at Helen Keller Middle School.

They also identified budgeted amounts in disposal services, maintenance contracts, postage, standardized testing, maintenance and computer supplies and gas accounts.

Once the board determined cutting teachers was out of the question, other cuts were identified to reach the 1.1% increase.

A remedial reading teacher at the elementary level had resigned, and by hiring a new teacher at a lower salary level, they could save $22,000, Parker said, and eliminating one of two co-teacher in the middle school Discrete Math program would save $13,000. The teacher who would leave that program is already a full time math teacher at the school, Parker said, and the other co-teacher could handle the program alone.

The board also voted to reduce one of three night custodian positions to part time, saving $24,000, and also took money out of conference and travel accounts.

The month-long budget reducing process was “an effort to get down to the lowest responsible proposal,” McMorran said. School budget increases have been in the 1% range for the past several years, officials said.

The $3.5 million special education budget makes up about 22% of the total school budget, and four paraprofessional positions and $30,000 in contingency planning for children entering the district have been eliminated to attain the final budget number.

“There isn’t any more to be cut,” McMorran said.

The special education budget is driven by contractual increases, said Special Services Director Tracy Edwards during a Feb. 15 budget presentation.

Losses in state funding loom

The school budget process has been taking place against the backdrop of Governor Dannel Malloy’s 2018-19 $20 billion budget introduced on Feb. 8 that aims to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars in state aid from wealthy towns to cities and towns with many poor residents.

Malloy’s budget portends “pretty significant changes” to how state funding is allocated to towns, McMorran told board members at the Feb. 13 budget workshop.

Changes include reducing Easton’s current Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) grant from $177,907 to $14,462 in 2018-19. In past years, that amount was more than $400,000.

There are also proposed changes to how special education costs are reimbursed by the state.

Currently, when the cost of educating a special education student exceeds four and a half times the general per pupil cost, the state reimburses the town up to 70%.

Now, the state has “set a hard number for Easton,” McMorran said, totaling $328,098, which includes Joel Barlow High School special education students.

Also, according to Malloy’s budget proposal, the state has put the cost of teacher’s pensions onto the towns, McMorran said. Currently, teachers pay 6% of their salaries into the Teacher Retirement Bureau (TRB), and they pay an additional 1.25% for insurance once they are retired.

The state has borne the balance of TRB’s pension costs, but the governor proposes the transfer of one third of that cost to the towns. Easton’s cost is $1,298,824.

If Malloy’s proposals are voted in, it would be “a fundamental deconstruction of the school system,” McMorran said.

“We don’t know the extent of how devastating this is going to be,” former Easton school board member Dan Underberger said during public comment at the Feb. 13 school board meeting.

Adding new initiatives this year “is wishful thinking,” he said, and he encouraged parents to let their state delegation know their feelings about the governor’s budget.

Parker also aired his opinions about Malloy’s plan.

“Sending their responsibility to the towns sets off a very negative situation and puts education as we know it in jeopardy,” he said. “The towns in Fairfield County enjoy excellent public education. The idea that any of that could be jeopardized for the children is very disturbing and very short sighted. If you’re going to change the budget and give us responsibilities we’ve never had before, at least eliminate unfunded mandates.”

School board members have written letters of concern to state Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135), who is also Easton’s first selectman, Parker said.

The negative impact on Easton is $1.7 million, should Malloy’s budget pass, Parker said, and it’s his understanding that the final vote on the state budget will happen in June.

It’s questionable whether “the $1.7 million will land in our lap,” Parker said, but “a significant dollar amount will. It will dictate an increase in taxes for the people of Easton and Fairfield County. We’re staring at a big tax increase in the town.”

“We’re communicating with Hartford,” McMorran said. “This is an opportunity for people to exercise their rights as citizens.”