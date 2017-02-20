Easton Courier

Obituary: Bernadette (Bernie) Bishop Edwards, 88, of Easton

February 20, 2017

Bernadette (Bernie) Bishop Edwards, 88, of Easton, worked for Underwood Typewriter Co., Daybreak Nurseries and Fillow Flowers in Westport, wife of the late Frank F. Edwards, died Feb. 14, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport.

Survivors include children, Mark Edwards of Southbury, Stephen and Diana Edwards of Sandy Hook, Frank and Lisa Edwards of Newtown, and Scott and Melanie Edwards of Barrington, R.I, nine grandchildren, and her dog, Brady.

Also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Ellen Edwards.

Cyril F. Mullins Trumbull Funeral Home.

