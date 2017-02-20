Easton Courier

Brody, other cats, dogs and a rabbit available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on February 20, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Brody

Brody is a handsome fellow about 2-years-old.  He is neutered, gets along with other cats, and is very laid back.  Brody entered someone’s house through their cat door when the weather was getting cold last year.  Visit Brody and other cats, dogs and a rabbit looking for loving homes at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

