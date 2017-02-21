Governor’s budget would mean $1.8-million hit to Easton

Aghast at a nearly $1.8-million hit that Easton would take next year under Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposed budget, the Board of Selectmen came up with a plan to survive the redistribution of wealth from wealthier suburbs to poorer urban areas.

But that doesn’t mean the selectmen like or approve what the governor has proposed — far from it. First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he finds it especially exasperating that the biggest hit comes from shifting a third of the financial burden for the Teachers’ Retirement Board from the state to the towns.

This miffs him so much because Easton responsibly covers its pension obligations by an average of 85% to 100%. The state, on the other hand, has underfunded the TRB, and now it is disastrously depleted.

He is also circumspect about the implications. “If the state transfers the TRB onto the towns, we will never get out from under it,” he said. “And worse than no longer getting an Education Cost Sharing grant, the state will be literally sending us a bill. The state is billing us for something set up by state statute that the town had no ability to negotiate in terms of management or funding.”

Dunsby said Easton and other towns had no ability to assure the pension fund was properly managed. Now, not only are the towns being asked to pay, but they are being held responsible for mistakes the state made. That is dead wrong, in his opinion.

The problem is that the state has a $1.7-billion budget hole to plug, and there is no painless solution. Dunsby said what the state takes away the state can be expected not to give back — ever. In other words, once the TRB shifts to the towns, the state is never going to take it back.

Teachers don’t receive Social Security. They receive TRB, which they contribute to, in lieu of Social Security.

Dunsby holds the dual position of first selectman and state representative of the 135th House District, which covers Easton, Redding and Weston.

The 135th District has been especially hard hit with the shift of financial responsibility from the state to the towns, since all three towns in the district are wealthy and well run.

The governor’s proposed budget calls for a redistribution of resources from towns to cities, with roughly 30 poorer cities and towns coming out as winners and the other 139 — including Easton, Redding and Weston — the losers.

Dunsby said the state needs to get employee costs down and borrow less.

“The state needs to provide core services the taxpayers are willing to pay for,” he said. “What actually passes will look a lot different from the governor’s proposal.”

‘Tremendous uncertainty’

Towns like Easton with a high bond rating and high unassigned fund balance are penalized under the governor’s proposal, he said.

“There is tremendous uncertainty about the state budget,” he said. “Easton approves the budget in May. How do you make those pieces work when we are unlikely to know exactly what the large additional expense is going to be until the summer?”

There are some 13 categories under which the state distributes money to towns and cities, and under the analysis, Easton is receiving $1,306,047 for the current fiscal year.

In the coming year, under Malloy’s budget, the town would continue to receive $1,306,047 under various categories, but in 2018 it would be required to send Hartford $1,298,824 to share part of the cost of the teachers’ retirement program, which has in the past has been financed entirely by the state.

With the roughly $1.3 million the town would receive from Hartford dwarfed by the $1.2 million teachers’ pension payment due from the town, the net effect on Easton would be to send Hartford $333,509 more than the town is due to receive in 2018. The excess cost grant for educating severely disabled students would be eliminated and rolled into a new special education grant.

All told, Easton would see a $1.8-million hit to town taxpayers if the governor’s budget proposal were adopted, Dunsby said.

But it will be difficult to manage the process because the state budget won’t be set until June or later, and Easton goes to referendum in May.

“I think the budget has to be approved, but the mill rate doesn’t have to be set until we can figure it out,” Dunsby said. “Potentially we can start billing at the current mill rate and then do a supplemental bill or catch-up the second half of the year.”

Dunsby said Easton in the past has had grants cut in the first year of the biennial budget, but the order of magnitude this time is far more substantial than ever before.

He said Easton is “lean on the town side.”

The department heads have presented their budgets to Dunsby and Finance Director Christine Calvert but not yet to the Board of Finance.

Calvert attended the Feb. 16 Board of Selectmen meeting. So far, overall town spending requests for 2017-18 are down by about 1% and the Easton Board of Education has requested a 1.1% increase, meaning the budget is relatively flat, she said. The Region 9 budget has not yet been set.

Dunsby said he had drafted a memo to department heads that asked them to freeze hiring, avoid discretionary spending and start thinking how they would make a potential 5% or 10% cut in their budgets.

He asked the other selectmen what they thought of the memo.

Selectman Robert Lessler said he didn’t like the idea of across-the-board cuts, but he thought the memo served the purpose of putting everyone on notice.

Selectman Carrie Colangelo said she liked the memo because it informed the department heads what was going on and asked for their cooperation.

Finance board member Paul Lindoerfer attended the meeting to be informed in advance of the upcoming finance workshops.

The Board of Finance is going to have to decide whether to increase budget or reduce services.

“This is very helpful because these questions are going to come up,” Lindoerfer said.

Dunsby said he is reasonably certain the town will get Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP) money to allow the town to do necessary bridge work.

The governor’s budget is just a proposal, and the final state budget will have to be approved by the legislature. It will be a tough sell.

Dunsby said the Democrats and Republicans in the legislature will come up with budgets.

“No one likes the shifting of the pension fund to the towns,” he said.

Malloy’s plan

The state has a two-year — or biennial — budget, and on Feb. 8 Malloy put forward a $40.6-billion budget proposal for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The $18-billion budget for next year, 2017-18, proposes about $1.4 billion in spending cuts, along with about $320 million in new revenues, to help close a $1.7-billion budget gap.

Among the $1.4 billion in spending cuts is $408 million to be gained by transferring a third of the state cost for the pension plan that serves all public school teachers in Connecticut. The $1,298,824 pension payment by Easton that outraged Dunsby is the town’s pension payment for 2017 under the plan. It rises to $1,341,036 in 2018.

Among the cuts in the governor’s plan is $700 million in yet-to-be negotiated concessions from 15 unions — backed by the threat of laying off some 4,200 state employees, about a tenth of the state workforce, if a package of concessions can’t be reached. The planned labor savings would rise to $860 million in the second year of the biennial budget.

The revenue increases in the governor’s budget plan also include proposals to raise tobacco taxes, start taxing hospitals’ real estate, and eliminate taxpayers’ ability to claim a tax credit for local property taxes when they pay state income taxes.

As if anticipating the sort of reaction his proposals got from Dunsby, Malloy’s budget address to the legislature contained a plea for unity.

“As we negotiate this budget, we should remember that we are all in this together,” Malloy said. “It’s more than just how my town or my community or my family did. It’s also neighboring towns, neighboring communities, neighboring families, as well. We will rise or fall together as one Connecticut.”