Jeep stuck in mud at Easton Reservoir after trespass incident

By Nancy Doniger on February 21, 2017

A West Hartford man faces charges after he entered private property to gain access to the Easton Reservoir entrance road on Feb. 20, Easton police said

Oliver Preissler, 24, of Spring Lane, West Hartford, was issued a misdemeanor summons charging him with one count of criminal mischief in the third degree and one count of criminal trespass in the third degree.

Preissler stated that he was four wheeling with a group of people and the Jeep became disabled a few feet from shore, police said.

He was ordered to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on March 2 .

