Central Office will request 1.85% increase from Board of Finance

All three Boards of Education associated with Region 9 — Redding, Easton and Region 9 — voted last week in favor of presenting a Central Office budget request increase of 1.85% to the Board of Finance.

The budget to be proposed to the Board of Finance will be $1,643,839. Central Office includes the superintendent, assistant superintendent, human resources manager, director of finance and operations, and support staff.

The vote passed Redding and Easton’s boards unanimously on Thursday, Feb. 16, but two Region 9 Board of Education members, Sara Sobel and Mike D’Agostino, voted against the increase.

However, Easton Board of Education chairman Jeffrey Parker spoke for the majority of board members when he said “[Superintendent Tom] McMorran is trying to navigate with 12 people. Looking at a list I saw, the unfunded mandates from the state are now at 38 so far over the last two years.

“I’m fine with an overall budget increase of 1.85%. Let the man manage his house, and approve this budget as it stands,” he said.

The size of Central Office has remained the same, at 12 employees, for 15 years.

Some of the increase requested is due to a $6,400 salary increase for the district’s human resources manager. While most districts comparable to Redding employ a director of human resources, Redding’s manager has handled the equivalent role at a lower pay grade and title.

The human resources manager is responsible for handling all employment matters related to the districts 515 employees.

McMorran proposes raising the salary of the human resources manager over the course of the next eight years to make for a fairer level of pay.

“I want a more reasonable salary” for the human resources manager, McMorran said of his increase request. “I can’t say the manager is a support role. Any of our employees in a support role have a statutory right to time-and-a-half when they get to 40 hours.

“But, I’ve got this person in limbo who works as many hours as I do and more, and I’m trying to recognize that in a prudent, reasonable way over a period of years.”

In order to lessen the financial burden of this increase, McMorran voluntarily gave up his seat in a national roundtable of superintendents, a post that cost the district approximately $3,000 a year in membership and travel expenses.