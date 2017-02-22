Easton police log: Weather-related accidents, items taken from mailbox

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20.

Monday, Feb. 13

4:30 a.m. — Assist other department. Branches down in road. Fairfield. Assisted. Route 58.

9:51 — State property. Tree down in road. Referred to state highway department. Route 59.

10:39 — State property. Tree down. Clear, no action. Route 58.

10:52 — Found property. iPhone. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

11:27 — Disabled motor vehicle. Truck stuck in mud. Assisted. Route 58.

11:33 — Utility. Multiple reports of power outage. UI notified. Tree down in area. Referred to Utility. Silver Hill Road.

12:01 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle. Car stuck in snow. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

3:10 — Animal. Complaint of dog barking all day. ACO check, all fine. Referred to animal control officer. Burr Street.

3:46 — Utility. Report of tree on wires. Referred to utility. Maple Road.

3:51 — Accident. Car off the road. No injuries. Restricted turn. Written warning. Route 59.

4:39 — Utility. Large tree leaning on wires. Referred to utility. Carriage Drive.

4:59 — Disabled motor vehicle. Tire issue. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

5:30 — Town property. Report of the tree blocking one lane. Assisted. Orchard Lane.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

6:41 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Stop sign violation. Verbal warning. Center Road.

8:30 — Assistance/traffic. Complaint of two vehicles passing school bus while stopped dropping off kids. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

3:15 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Weathervane Drive.

5:49 — Accident. No injuries. Investigation. Route 136.

6:10 — Motor vehicle found. Failure to stop at stop line. Investigation. Beers Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

12:52 p.m. — Suspicious activity. Package opened and items taken from mailbox. Assisted. Magellan Lane.

3:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

4:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Center Road.

5:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

7:02 — Disabled motor vehicle. Out of gas. Assisted. Marich Drive.

9:34 — Town property. Roads beginning to ice. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Town roads.

9:37 — State property. Roads beginning to ice. Referred to state highway department. State roads.

11:15 — Animal. Large deceased raccoon in road. Assisted. Route 136.

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:30 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Infraction. Buck Hill Road.

7:36 — Disabled motor vehicle. Stuck in snow. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

7:43 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

8:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

8:28 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

9:59 — Animal. Dog roaming. Owner notified/dog at home. Referred to animal control officer. Burroughs Road.

12:29 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

4:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

9:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:48 — Domestics. See related article: Domestic rage leads to Fairfield man’s arrest. Wilson Road.

Friday, Feb. 17

7:32 a.m. — Selective enforcement. Three warnings given. Buck Hill Road.

7:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

7:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

8:22 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

3:21 p.m. — Selective enforcement. Two warnings, one infraction. Selective enforcement. Buck Hill Road.

3:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

3:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Infraction. South Park Avenue.

3:54 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Rock House Road.

4:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

5:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 136.

6:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Old Redding Road.

8:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 136.

Saturday, Feb. 18

8:57 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile phone. Verbal warning. Route 59.

10:28 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to have headlamps. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

10:59 — Animal. Longhair domestic cat brought to kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:24 — Motor vehicle stop — License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle under suspension and operating unregistered motor vehicle. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

1:11 p.m. — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle. No injuries. Following too closely. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

3:37 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

11:54 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

Sunday, Feb. 19

5:15 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

5:53 — Animal. Large black roaming dog. No contact/gone on arrival. Austin Drive.

11:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Unregistered motor vehicle and unreasonable speed. Infraction. Route 59.

Monday, Feb. 20

8:37 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

6:04 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey control signal. Written warning. Route 136.