Easton Courier

Easton police log: Weather-related accidents, items taken from mailbox

By Easton Courier on February 22, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20.

 

Monday, Feb. 13

4:30 a.m. — Assist other department. Branches down in road. Fairfield. Assisted. Route 58.

9:51 — State property. Tree down in road. Referred to state highway department. Route 59.

10:39 — State property. Tree down. Clear, no action. Route 58.

10:52 — Found property. iPhone. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

11:27 — Disabled motor vehicle. Truck stuck in mud. Assisted. Route 58.

11:33 — Utility. Multiple reports of power outage. UI notified. Tree down in area. Referred to Utility. Silver Hill Road.

12:01 p.m. — Disabled motor vehicle. Car stuck in snow. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

3:10 — Animal. Complaint of dog barking all day. ACO check, all fine. Referred to animal control officer. Burr Street.

3:46 — Utility. Report of tree on wires. Referred to utility. Maple Road.

3:51 — Accident. Car off the road. No injuries. Restricted turn. Written warning. Route 59.

4:39 — Utility. Large tree leaning on wires. Referred to utility. Carriage Drive.

4:59 — Disabled motor vehicle. Tire issue. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

5:30 — Town property. Report of the tree blocking one lane. Assisted. Orchard Lane.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

6:41 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Stop sign violation. Verbal warning. Center Road.

8:30 — Assistance/traffic. Complaint of two vehicles passing school bus while stopped dropping off kids. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

3:15 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Weathervane Drive.

5:49 — Accident. No injuries. Investigation. Route 136.

6:10 — Motor vehicle found. Failure to stop at stop line. Investigation. Beers Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

12:52 p.m. — Suspicious activity. Package opened and items taken from mailbox. Assisted. Magellan Lane.

3:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

4:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Center Road.

5:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

7:02 — Disabled motor vehicle. Out of gas. Assisted. Marich Drive.

9:34 — Town property. Roads beginning to ice. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Town roads.

9:37 — State property. Roads beginning to ice. Referred to state highway department. State roads.

11:15 — Animal. Large deceased raccoon in road. Assisted. Route 136.

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:30 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Infraction. Buck Hill Road.

7:36 — Disabled motor vehicle. Stuck in snow. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

7:43 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

8:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

8:28 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

9:59 — Animal. Dog roaming. Owner notified/dog at home. Referred to animal control officer. Burroughs Road.

12:29 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

4:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

9:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:48 — Domestics. See related article: Domestic rage leads to Fairfield man’s arrest. Wilson Road.

Friday, Feb. 17

7:32 a.m. — Selective enforcement. Three warnings given. Buck Hill Road.

7:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

7:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

8:22 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

3:21 p.m. — Selective enforcement. Two warnings, one infraction. Selective enforcement. Buck Hill Road.

3:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

3:38 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Infraction. South Park Avenue.

3:54 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Written warning. Rock House Road.

4:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

5:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 136.

6:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop sign. Verbal warning. Old Redding Road.

8:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 136.

Saturday, Feb. 18

8:57 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Operating motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile phone. Verbal warning. Route 59.

10:28 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to have headlamps. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

10:59 — Animal. Longhair domestic cat brought to kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:24 — Motor vehicle stop — License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle under suspension and operating unregistered motor vehicle. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

1:11 p.m. — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle. No injuries. Following too closely. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

3:37 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

11:54 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Misdemeanor. Route 59.

Sunday, Feb. 19

5:15 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

5:53 — Animal. Large black roaming dog. No contact/gone on arrival. Austin Drive.

11:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Unregistered motor vehicle and unreasonable speed. Infraction. Route 59.

Monday, Feb. 20

8:37 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Buck Hill Road.

6:04 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey control signal. Written warning. Route 136.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Immaculate 66, Joel Barlow 52 Next Post Murphy calls for investigation after deaths at Connecticut sober houses
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress