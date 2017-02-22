Easton Courier

Barlow presents ‘Rashomon’ this weekend

By Easton Courier on February 22, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News, People, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Andrew Nichol as Tajomaru in ‘Rashomon.’ — Mark Pritchard photo

Andrew Nichol as Tajomaru in ‘Rashomon.’ — Mark Pritchard photo

The Joel Barlow High School theater department will present a play titled ‘Rashomon’ this weekend. The work is based on a Japanese film of the same name.

Performances will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, with both shows starting at 8 p.m.

Rashomon is a play based on the original film released in 1950 that explores the truth behind human nature through a single story retold through four conflicting perspectives.

“It’s a cool plot because it is set around the idea of an event remembered differently by the people who experienced it,” student director Gabby Colangelo said Monday. “The play tells the story surrounding the day after a court proceeding about a rape and murder that occurred the day before.”

Actors Elsie Tierney, Josie Hoover, Alex Darlington, and Marisa Gregory. — Mark Pritchard photo

Actors Elsie Tierney, Josie Hoover, Alex Darlington, and Marisa Gregory. — Mark Pritchard photo

The theater department took care to produce the play in a way that carefully represented the time and culture in which it takes place, Colangelo said.

“We had to do a lot of research about the traditional type of theater we were trying to go for,” she said, “to make sure we were as true to how it would have been as possible.”

Unlike contemporary theater, the style of Japanese storytelling used in this production stresses “stillness in movement,” the student director said.

“The scenes have very specific movements, instead of a more modern tendency to move around a lot,” she said.

Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door.

From left, actors Nate Laske, Nick Morris, Benny Viselli, Andrew Nichol, Dylan Tonken, Alex Darlington, and Marisa Gregory during a rehearsal of ‘Rashomon.’ Stage manager Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin is lying down. — Mark Pritchard photo

From left, actors Nate Laske, Nick Morris, Benny Viselli, Andrew Nichol, Dylan Tonken, Alex Darlington, and Marisa Gregory during a rehearsal of ‘Rashomon.’ Stage manager Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin is lying down. — Mark Pritchard photo

Joel Barlow High School’s theater department presents Rashomon on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. Rashomon is a play based on the original movie, released in 1950, that explores the truth behind human nature through a single story retold by four conflicting perspectives. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door.

Joel Barlow High School’s theater department presents Rashomon on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. Rashomon is a play based on the original movie, released in 1950, that explores the truth behind human nature through a single story retold by four conflicting perspectives. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post 'Small Town Throwdown' will benefit Zach Standen
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress