Beekeeping and Chinese medicine coming up at the library

Local resident Howland Blackiston, master authority on honey bees and beekeeping, will present The Vanishing Honey Bee at the Easton Public Library on Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m. He will talk about the disappearing bee colonies and the rise of beekeeping as a hobby, as well as the honey bee, the social structure of a bee colony, and the multitude of benefits bees bring to people’s lives.

A backyard beekeeper since 1983, Blackiston is the author of two books, Beehives for Dummies and Beekeeping for Dummies. He will also be selling and signing copies of his newly updated book.

Chinese medicine

Learn effective techniques to boost your health every day, at the Traditional Chinese Medicine: Healing Gates and Qigong Workshop, on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Jessica O. Depardieu, Easton resident and program director from the Center for Integrative Chinese Medicine LLC, in Darien, will speak about how to discover the gifts of Traditional Chinese Medicine and how they can help you in your modern life. Attendees will also learn WuMing Qigong and acupressure points to stimulate every day.

To register for either or both programs, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected] .